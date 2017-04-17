RED BANK: RESTROOMS NEARLY READY TO GO

A new structure suddenly appeared in Red Bank’s Marine Park last week. What’s going on here? Read on.

The prefab building, erected on the site of a disused shuffleboard court, is part of a $2 million project to replace infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Sandy in October, 2012. It includes restrooms and a sanitary sewer pump station that were located beside the red clay tennis court, which were also destroyed and remain out of commission.

The new building, at a higher elevation than the old ones, includes an open-air portico, and should be ready for use by June 1, said Councilman Ed Zippirch. The project also includes new lighting in the park. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)