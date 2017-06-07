FAIR HAVEN: TOWN TO HAVE ITS DAY

Fireworks are scheduled to paint the night sky when Fair Haven Day returns for its sixth annual edition. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

It doesn’t have roots as deep as its sister event, the end-of-summer Fireman’s Fair. But when the first annual Fair Haven Day commandeered Fair Haven Fields for an all-ages, all-invited day of food, live music and fireworks in 2012, it felt immediately like the sort of thing that had been part of local life for generations.

The event, organized by the Foundation of Fair Haven to celebrate the borough’s centennial, established itself as a community tradition that continues when it makes its sixth annual stand this Saturday.

Running from 4 p.m.”to the conclusion of the fireworks,” the event boasts some eating options that are a definite cut above the summer-carnival norm, including a picnic lunch catered by Brennan’s Deli of Rumson; a fresh seafood raw bar from Highlands-based purveyor the Lusty Lobster; and a selection of desserts from the Lighthouse and Booskerdoo.

There’s live music, too: the River Road Band, the Haven and Remember Jones. Face-painting and other kidly activities will be sponsored by the Fair Haven Business Association, while New Jersey American Water will provide drinking water for all from their “Puddles Van.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket for enjoying the display of fireworks that begins just after sunset. In the interest of cutting down on trash and waste, the organizers are also encouraging attendees to bring reusable sports bottles to be filled/refilled by the Puddles Van, or to purchase an official Fair Haven Day water bottle in advance for $10.

Other pricing options include a $10 per person charge for the Brennan’s Picnic; $15 for a Lusty Lobster lobster roll (or $5 for a choice of Lusty Lobster seafood offering); $2 for a Booskerdoo dessert and coffee, and — for those 21 and over — an Unlimited Beer and Sangria Mug for $25. Food tickets are available from the will-call tent on the day of the event (or purchase in advance through Friday, June 9 at Fair Haven Borough Hall on River Road), while the official mug and water bottle can be purchased online here.

All proceeds go to support the nonprofit Foundation of Fair Haven and its activities in the community throughout the calendar year. For information on sponsorships and donations, contact marie.noglows@comcast.net.