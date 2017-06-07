RUMSON: IT’S ALWAYS FAIR WEATHER

Everything classic is new again as the Canterbury Fair returns to historic St. George’s by the River in Rumson for an amazing 69th annual edition Saturday.

It’s a local tradition that serves as both a look ahead to a fast-approaching summertime, and a look back to community gatherings that span the generations. Going up for an incredible 69th rain-or-shine edition this Saturday, the event known as Canterbury Fair returns to Rumson’s St. George’s by-the-River Church for a rain-or-shine opportunity to “celebrate friendship, family and summer.”

Between 9:30 a.m. — when the carillon bells of the St. George church tower signal the start of another Canterbury cavalcade — and 3 p.m., the beautiful and historic Episcopal house of worship on the Rumson riverfront will one again host a range of activities for kids (including a petting zoo, clowns, games, face painting, and the ever-popular children’s chance auction), a silent auction tent for the grownup set, and the fair’s famous White Elephant Sale.

Available for purchase at the free-admission event will be a selection of jewelry, electronics, sporting goods, “gently loved” children’s games and clothing, homemade gourmet treats, plants, flowers and books for readers of all ages.

Baked goods and coffee are available in the Tea Garden, while the Grill Team mans the tongs and spatulas for devourers of hamburgers and hot dogs. For the gourmet crowd, a Lobster Salad Luncheon is available for purchase in advance of the Fair, with walk-in orders being accepted until sold out.

As always, proceeds help support locally based outreach activities that benefit a selection of local charities, and parking is available on designated streets in the neighborhood around the church grounds (33 Waterman Avenue). Call (732) 842-0596 for additional information — and watch redbankgreen for updates on the other big annual event at St George’s, the Labor Day weekend Canterbury Art Fair.