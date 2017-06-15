FAIR HAVEN: ROAD WORKER STRUCK

[See update below]

A Monmouth Couunty road crew member was struck by a car while doing road-striping work in Fair Haven Thursday, police Chief Joe McGovern tells redbankgreen.

The victim was not immediately identified. McGovern said he suffered non-life-threatening leg and hip injuries and was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center by MONOC and borough EMT volunteers.

According to McGovern, the man, wearing a safety vest and working with a crew that included a flagman, was kneeling when struck by a vehicle making a left turn onto northbound Hance Road from Ridge Road at about 12:30 p.m.

The driver was identified as Kathleen McGauren, 62, of Monmouth Beach. The case was still under investigation Thursday afternoon, McGovern said.

A spokeswoman for Monmouth County could not immediately be reached for information.

[Update: County spokeswoman Jennifer Nelson tellsthe victim is a 56-year-old traffic maintenance worker from Freehold who was struck while was working in an “established work zone.” He was being evaluated at JSMC for foot injuries but was otherwise OK, she said.]