SANDY HOOK: BEACH CONCERTS ARE BACK

The season of free Sandy Hook Beach Concerts lets fly its first note Wednesday evening, with the Brian Kirk and the Jirks head back to the beach when the free concert series on Sandy Hook returns Wednesday evening.

If you’ve got sand in your (flip-flop) dancing shoes…picnic provisions in your cooler…the salty sea air at your back…and a classic party-starting song in your head, courtesy of a plugged-in professional band…you just might have found yourself at the Sandy Hook Beach Concert Series, the 2017 schedule of which serves up its first volley tomorrow evening, June 14.

Going up around 6 p.m. at Beach Area E on the Hook, the long-running Wednesday series of free-for-alls is sponsored by the nonprofit Sandy Hook Foundation, and arrives complete with sandy sitdown seating, all-natural A/C, and complimentary picture-perfect sunsets.

Presiding over Wednesday’s launch will be one of the Shore’s all-time champion indoor/outdoor entertainment units — Brian Kirk and the Jirks, the veteran beach-bar band who recently rang in the season as featured attraction at the Jersey Shore Partnership’s annual start-of-summer gala on the Hook (and who welcomed the second coming of their longtime home-away-from-homestage, Sea Bright’s Donovan’s Reef).

The assembled Jirks are set to be followed on the 2017 slate by:

June 21: Shore favorites The BethAnne Clayton Band

June 28: The Moroccan Sheepherders

July 5: The return of Tim McLoone and the Shirleys

July 12: The Pat Guadagno Band

July 19: Best of Motown with Motor City Revue

July 26: A salute to the Fab Four and more, with The British Invasion Years

August 2: The return of the Shots

August 9: Rock and roll double bill with Rip Tide and the Sam Sims Band (5:30 start time)

August 16: (RAIN DATE, if needed)

Beach wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. In case of severe weather forecast, cancellations are made at 2 pm on the day of the show. Check the website to sign up for weather updates, or call (732) 291-7733 for information.