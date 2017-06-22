SEA BRIGHT: BACK IN THE SKIM OF THINGS

The summertime edition of the annual Skimbash tournament returns to the waters just off Sea Bright, this Saturday and Sunday. (File photo by Peter Lindner)

Although at first glance the array of aerial leaps, spins, and acrobatics have more in common with skateboarding than with surfboarding — and the sometimes slapstick finishes to the maneuvers have the spills running neck-and-neck with the thrills — there’s little doubt that the event known as SkimBash is sufficiently serious to attract polished competitors from many hundreds of miles away.

There’s serious prize money at stake, too, when the nationally sanctioned summer edition of Skimbash returns to “the pristine beach and consistently good wave conditions” of the Sea Bright shoreline, for a two-day stay this Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25.

From the sharks and shredders to the newbies and groms, they’ll all be there on the stretch of sand and surf out back of Borough Hall — joined by the all-ages aficionados who are there to cheer on their favorites — to open the pro/am tournament’s ninth year since becoming part of the Skim USA national pro tour in 2009. Although it skipped a couple of June editions in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, the event inaugurated by Jersey Shore Skim Camp owner Felecia Stratton has been represented by at least one meet in Sea Bright every year since 2003.

With a final deadline of 12:01 a.m. on June 23, there’s still time to enter as a pro ($100 fee), semi-pro ($85) or amateur ($35), with online registration right here. Check-in for riders commences at 8:30 a.m. both days (following a mandatory meeting at 8), with Saturday devoted to preliminary heats, and Sunday’s action centered around the semifinals and finals.

There’s also plenty of room for spectators — although be aware that while there’s no admission fee to the Skimbash event, a daily beach-badge fee of $8 per person is required for attendance at the June tournament (no charge for kids age 11 and under, or for active military personnel and families). Purchase in advance via mobile device here.