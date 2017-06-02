SHREWSBURY: ‘DREAMS’ COME IN THREES

Paintings by Tera Yoshimura, left, and Miguel Figueras are on display with photographs by Hal Kahn in the group show opening at the Guild of Creative Art this Sunday.

“Not all dreams fade at dawn,” Shrewsbury’s Guild of Creative Art says in promo material for its latest exhibit. “Often, they linger and comfort us and haunt us throughout our lives.”

A trio of local artists use paintbrush, pigment and pixels to grapple with that concept in a month-long group show entitled Visible Dreams. that begins with a public-welcome opening reception Sunday afternoon.

Above, ‘Goat Horns and Skulls’ by Red Bank artist Tera Yoshimura.

The two painters represented in the installation include Red Bank resident Tera Yoshimura, whose bio professes that she “knew she would be an artist after being punished for drawing in the flyleaves of her mother’s book.” A versatile visualizer who’s worked as a photo retoucher, graphic designer, muralist, portrait painter and printmaker, Yoshimura employs acrylics, watercolors and oils in her paintings, which range from classically influenced flights of fancy to naturalistic studies of such familiar scenery as the Red Bank train station.

A native of Cuba and a current resident of Atlantic Highlands, Miguel Figueras contributes a series of paintings inspired by the life of Jesus, while Long Branch lensman Hal Kahn offers images capturing “Faces of the Elderly” — starkly poignant portraits that address such issues as isolation, diminishment of resources, and the pain of past traumas. Utilizing his background as a writer and editor, the photographer has accompanied each portrait with “a saccharine-free biographical sketch.”

Sunday’s reception runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Guild’s gallery headquarters, 620 Broad Street/ Route 35. The exhibit remains on display during regular gallery hours (Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) through June 28, with free admission and on-site parking at all times. Call (732) 741-1441 or email generalinfo@guildofcreativeart.org for more information.