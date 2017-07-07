RED BANK:CLASSIC CAR SHOW RETURNS

There’s no telling who will make an appearance when the members of Liberty Hose Fire Company return to White Street this Sunday for the annual Red Bank Firefighters (a.k.a. Doc Holiday) Classic Car Show.

They may have been forced to “get out of Dodge” when the borough auctioned off their landmark White Street firehouse back in 2014 — but that hasn’t stopped the members of Red Bank’s Liberty Hose fire company from bringing their Doc Holiday Car Show back to the “Ol’ Car Corral” of the White Stree parking lot each year at this time.

Returning for a 15th annual fantasia of classic chrome, fabulous fins, atom-age accents, polished power plants and bodacious Dagmars, the local tradition otherwise known as the Red Bank Firefighters Car Show (and named unofficially in honor of volunteer responder Robert “Doc” Holiday) takes center stage again this Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the lot and adjoining street will play host to one of the Greater Red Bank Green’s most highly regarded auto-enthusiast events, offering a compact and easily navigable stroll through a century-plus of American history — and one that you need not be a “motorhead” to appreciate.

From painstakingly restored Model Ts, to such 50’s favorites as the Ford T-bird and Chevy Bel-Air, to 60’s muscle cars like the Camaro SS and Pontiac GTO Judge, the perennials promise to be well represented — and chances are good that they’ll be sharing prime parking spaces with such rarely spotted species as the Nash Metropolitan, Kaiser Darrin, and Hudson Hornet.

As has been the tradition, attendees will also get an up-close look at active-duty emergency responder vehicles and equipment.

Food and beverages will be available on site, with door prizes, gift bags, and and a DJ soundtrack of jukebox oldies customized to the occasion. There are awards for the winning, too — the organizers boast “over 100 2-foot trophies” and “20 5-foot trophies” just waiting to go home in some lucky entrant’s passenger seat — and proceeds will be dedicated to college scholarship funds named in memory of Doc Holiday, and for Liberty Hose, the still-active company that relocated in 2014 to the borough’s First Aid station on Spring Street.

There’s still time to enter a classic vehicle for inclusion in the show, for a pre-registration cost of $15 ($20 day of event). Call Herk Forgione at (732) 600-0287 or email here for additional info.