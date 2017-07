Friday morning’s commute on the Greater Red Bank Green was a bit damp and clingy, as seen in this view south along Broad Street in Red Bank. And things were expected to get downright soggy, with showers likely in the early afternoon, according to the Weather Channel forecast.

By 4 p.m., though, sunshine was expected to return, kicking off a weekend of partly cloudy skies Saturday and ample sunshine Sunday. (Photo by John T. Ward.  Click to enlarge.)