LITTLE SILVER: 5K BACK FOR 24TH RUNNING

The Little Silver 5K kicks off at RBR. (Click to enlarge)

Pounding pavement from a starting point at the campus of Red Bank Regional High School the Little Silver 5K takes to the borough streets for a 24th annual edition that promises fun for all ages, plus a set of cash prizes for serious adult competitors.

The fun begins at 8:45 a.m. on the RBR track, with a one-mile fun run for young runners. The main-event 5K gets going at 9:30 a.m., with the pre-K to grade 4 competitors taking the track once more for a set of Kiddie Dashes that commence following the conclusion of the 5K. All children taking part will receive a special medal.

The 5K race represents the USATF-NJ Women’s Open Championship, with newly increased cash prizes ($200, $150, $100) awarded to the top three overall male and female USATF finishers. Awards will be given to the top three male and female runners in all five-year age groups (up to 80-plus!), with special honors to the top male and female Little Silver residents among the finishers.

The fun doesn’t end there, as all participants are invited to the Little Silver Firehouse (480 Prospect Avenue), for a post-race party that begins at 11 a.m. and features refreshments, live music and kid-friendly activities that include pumpkin decorating and face painting. The party is free for all registered runners (please show race number) and all children, with non-running adults also welcome to attend for a door charge of $20.

There’s still time to sign up, so take it here to redbankgreen‘s Calendar for details on registration — then follow the Little Silver 5K on Facebook for weather-related info and other updates.