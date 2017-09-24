RED BANK: COPS NAB BURGLARS IN THE ACT

Thanks to a home security camera, Red Bank police caught two women, one of them a borough resident, in the act of burglarizing a house Saturday, Chief Darren McConnell tells redbankgreen.

The owner of the house, on Arthur Place, was not present, but was alerted to activity there via a Nest security system that detected motion and sent live video of the burglary to a mobile device, McConnell said.

Responding to a 12:40 p.m. call from the homeowner, police surrounded the house. Sergeant Heather Pubylski arrested one of the burglars as she attempted to leave it, and cops found the other one on the home’s second floor, he said.

Arrested were Allison Slick, 38, of Red Bank, and Donna Brown, 35 of Neptune. Each was charged with burglary, theft, drug possession and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

In addition, Slick was found to be in possession of a credit or debit card from another burglary in Neptune, and chanrge with possession of stolen property, McConnell said.

The two women were lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, where they remained Sunday morning, according to the county sheriff’s website.