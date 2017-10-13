RED BANK: WALK THE WALK FOR THE HUNGRY

Local high schoolers will be among the participants in the Red Bank CROP Hunger Walk Sunday.

The way to end hunger here in one of the most affluent counties in the Garden State is to guarantee “A Place at the Table for Everyone,” according to the theme for the 37th annual edition of the Red Bank CROP Hunger Walk, the all-welcome, recreational fundraiser for community food drive efforts that returns to local streets and thoroughfares this Sunday.

Departing from (and returning to) Red Bank Regional High School on Harding Road in Little Silver, it’s an event that aims for some impressive goals: participation by 1,000 walkers and $120,000 in donations, of which $30,000 goes directly to 15 partner programs.

Beginning at 2 p.m., all members of the community are invited to join their friends, family and neighbors as they walk, stroll and roll their way around a five-mile circuit that takes to the autumn afternoon air, rain or shine.

From the RBR campus, the walk traces a level route through Little Silver and the Red Bank neighborhoods east of Broad Street — with water stops along the way and designated rest stops at local churches.

Registration and sponsorship drop-off starts at 1 p.m.Prior to the start of the walk, participants and supporters can purchase special CROP t-shirts, caps and wristbands to wear along the walk route.

There’s still time to sign up in advance, so take it here for info on registration, sponsorships, and donation options — and check the event website for updated details regarding local sponsors, parking, amenities for participants and much more.