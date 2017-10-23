RED BANK: GOOD WEATHER FOR LIGHT WORK

The Red Bank Town Lighting on November 24 may be more than a month away, but Ed Matthews of Powerhouse Signs has already been at his annual task of stringing trees with tiny bulbs for more than a week .

“I’ve got 70 trees to do,” he said from his cherrypicker in the White Street parking lot Friday. “That’s a lot of trees, and besides, I’d rather be doing it now, when it’s 70 degrees out.”

Monday may not be bad for outdoor work either, according to the National Weather Service. with temperatures peaking around 70 degrees and just a 20-percent chance of rain. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)