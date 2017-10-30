SANDY HOOK: DETOUR FOR SEAWALL WORK

Starting today, some visitors to Gateway National Recreation Area at Sandy Hook may encounter a detour.

To accommodate the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s construction of a new seawall, the Ocean Avenue entrance to the park will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.,

Monday through Saturday, according to a National Park Service announcement. Motorists heading to the park from the south will be detoured into Highlands and the park’s southbound Route 36 entrance.

The Ocean Avenue entrance will be open to allow staff and and school buses to enter the park

Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 8 a.m., NPS reports.