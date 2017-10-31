RED BANK: WAWA GAS STATION PROPOSED

A used-car dealership on the southern border of Red Bank could become a combination convenience store and gas station if a plan filed with the borough wins approval.

Site owner A&B Property Holdings has proposed the creation of a WaWa shop and filling station at 6 Newman Springs Road, according to a development application filed with the borough earlier this month.

Auto Exotica, a used luxury vehicle showroom owned by Frank Sala, has operated at the location since late 2014. It was previously the home of an Enterprise vehicle rental.

A&B, of Atlantic Highlands, bought the half-acre property, located just west of Broad Street, in 2014 for $1.6 million, according to Monmouth County records. A notice of contract to sell the property to WaWa, at an unspecified price, was filed with Monmouth County Clerk in May.

The change in use would need zoning board approval, the borough planning office has determined. No detailed plan has yet been filed and no hearing date scheduled.

If approved, the business would be the third gas-and-convenience-store combo in Red Bank, all on Newman Springs Road, joining a Shell and an Exxon at the intersection of Shrewsbury Avenue. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)