RED BANK: CONSIGNMENT SHOP APPROVED

After a vacancy of almost two years, the space last occupied by Brownstone Dry Cleaner at Monmouth and Pearl streets in Red Bank is about to get a new tenant, according to paperwork on file at borough hall.

Emily Natale of Middletown obtained planning department approval last week for a change in occupancy to create a clothing store called Pearl Street Consignment and Custom Clothes in the space.

A 22-year-old graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, Natale says the store will feature selectively chosen consignment items as well as made-to-order jackets and other pieces she’ll produce.

She also hopes to utilize the space to feature works by local artists and to host art and fashion shows. “I feel like Red Bank needs something like this,” she said.

Natale said she hopes to open the business by the start of 2018.

As reported by redbankgreen, the dry cleaner was evicted in early 2016 over tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent, according to the building’s owners. The self-serve laundromat portion of the operation later reopened under new management. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)