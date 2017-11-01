RED BANK: A LITTLE LIBRARY FOR NORMA TODD

The front yard of the former Red Bank home of the late Norma Todd, who co-founded the soup kitchen Lunch Break, now sports a “little free library” in her honor.

Allison and Mark Gregory, who bought the Bank Street home in 2016, held a small ceremony Saturday to dedicate “Todd’s Book Break,” a name chosen by Norma Todd’s daughters, C. Angela Todd and C. Ann Todd.

Mark Gregory said the library was inspired by the “steady flow of visitors” to the house.

“These were people whose lives had been influenced by Norma Todd who wanted to share stories and, I think, make sure we knew how special the home we bought was,” he said.

A longtime Red Bank resident, Norma Todd died in 2008 at age 87 after a life that included postings around the world with her husband, James, a foreign service officer in the State Department. Along with Rev. Terrence Rosheuvel of St. Thomas Episcopal Church , she founded Lunch Break in 1983. The organization’s home on Drs. James Parker Boulevard is named in her honor.