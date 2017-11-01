RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of October 16 to October 31, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: In the area of W Bergen Pl it was reported on 10/17/17 a residential window had been broken. The double pane glass window is valued at $1,000.00. Ptl Sean Hauschildt.

Criminal Mischief: On 10/21/17 it was reported a rock was thrown through a residence window in the area of Wharf Ave. The shattered window is estimated to be approximately $500.00. A black male in track style pants was seen running from the area. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 10/24/17 in the area of Catherine St it was reported several items were taken from an enclosed fenced area at a private residence. Items taken were miscellaneous car wash items, trailer winch, 10’ tow chain red in color and a garden hose. Ptl. Michael Baron.

Theft: In the area of Riverside Ave it was reported on 10/24/17 several items of jewelry were taken from a residence. The items were Gold Seaman Schepp earrings, Tiffany shrimp earrings ,18k heavy chain link bracelet,18k gold bracelet decorated in oriental style, and 14k gold bangle bracelet. All items total $10,500.00. Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Theft: On 10/25/17 in the area of Tilton Ave it was reported a car battery worth $100.00 and an I-Pod worth $200.00 were taken from an unlocked car. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Criminal Mischief: On 10/26/17 in the area of Mechanic St three females were seen exiting a vehicle described as a two door coupe, silver or white in color puncturing the rear passenger side tire of a parked vehicle with an unknown object. The coupe was then seen leaving the area with the headlights off. Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Theft: On 10/26/17 in the area of Windward Way it was reported during a move from a residence a Blue Tooth speaker was stolen. The speaker is described as cylinder in shape approximately 7 inches tall and blue in color and valued at approximately $200.00. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Criminal Mischief: On 10/29/17 in the area of Carmen Pl it was reported a rearview mirror was ripped off a car intentionally. A dark colored vehicle was seen leaving the scene with no lights on shortly after. Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Theft: On 10/31/17 in the area of Broad St it was reported a light skin black male with a full beard and mustache, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and a red wool cap took off in a dark colored Crown Victoria or similar sedan without paying for shrimp and steaks worth $300.00 he took from a store without paying. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

ARRESTS

Francis Calabrese, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/16/17 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Gary Watson, Jr.

Meghan Ryan, age 33 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/16/17 in the area of W Bergen Pl for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Bobby Jerome Lawrence, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/16/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Olimpia Freitas-Hindenach, age 53 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/17/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt and Harassment by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jose Rosas-Rosas, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/20/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Zachary Pucci, age 27 of Keansburg was arrested on 10/20/17 in the area of Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

William Rongo, age 52 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/20/17 in the area of River St for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Manuel Rosas-Oceletl, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/21/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Gina Reid, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/21/17 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by SLEO Tony Ardon.

Emanuel Gatica, age 26 of New Brunswick was arrested on 10/22/17 in the area of Carmen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Luchretia Jackson, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/22/17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Lamar Hicks, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/22/17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Qualek Dotts, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/23/17 in the area of Carmen Pl for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Aaron Varela-Serrano, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/23/17 in the area of Carmen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Nathan Tamaino, age 30 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/23/17 in the area of S Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by SLEO Luke Cahill.

James Sullivan, age 20 of Wall was arrested on 10/24/17 in the area of Maple Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Francis Cusano, age 47 of West Keansburg was arrested on 10/25/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Lt. Errico Vescio.

Olivia Drake, age 26 of Neptune was arrested on 10/25/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Brian Knispel, age 43 of Holmdel was arrested on 10/26/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Theft and Simple Assault by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Andrew Miller, age 26 of Ocean was arrested on 10/26/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Credit Card Theft and Fraudulent use of a Credit Card by Det. James DePonte.

Nelson Santiago, age 25 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/26/17 in the area of Dr. James Parker Blvd for Contempt of Court by SLEO Tony Arden.

Vaughn Avery Brown, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/27/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Helen Dedes, age 42 of Bayville was arrested on 10/27/17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Kareem Smith, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/28/17 in the area of Bank St for Obstructing the Administration of Law by SLEO Tony Arden.

Samuel Carpenito, age 35 of Little Silver was arrested on 10/28/17 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Ryan Carpenito, age 38 of Little Silver was arrested on 10/28/17 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Possession of Marijuana by SLEO Tony Arden.

Hugo Paz-Bautista, age 31 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/29/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI, Obstructing the Administration of Law and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Miguel Paz-Bautista, age 50 of Keansburg was arrested on 10/29/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Obstructing the Administration of Law and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Najahee Tyler, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/30/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Shoplifting by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Brian Rosenberg, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/30/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.