RED BANK: WANT FREE CONCERTS? VOTE HERE.

Red Bank’s Riverside Gardens Park could be the site of a new, free concert series in 2018 if Red Bank RiverCenter is successful in landing a grant it’s in the running for.

And the downtown promotion agency is asking for the public’s help in the form of an online vote.

At stake is $25,000 in matching funds from Levitt AMP, described on its website as “a national creative placemaking funder dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through the power of free, live music.”

Up to 15 small and mid-sized cities and towns across the United States are chosen for the annual award, intended to “inject new life into public spaces and create vibrant community destinations,” the website says. The funds would be used to help pay for a series of 10 free concerts in each selected town.

Thirty-six locales have submitted applications, and the 25 finalists will be chosen by the public via online ballot. Voting is now underway, and ends November 20.

Here’s the RiverCenter proposal. Cast your vote, folks! Winners will be announced January 2.