RED BANK: HABCORE APARTMENTS ON AGENDA

On the Red Bank zoning board agenda for Thursday night: a proposal to convert a two-family home on River Street to a six-unit apartment building.

The applicant is the charitable housing group HABcore, which provides permanent housing to homeless families, veterans and others in need, and has owned the building since 1992. It proposes to add four units to a non-conforming two-family at 119 River Street, near Leighton Avenue.

The plan requires a host of variances, including one that would allow the new units at 576 square feet of living space, where the borough requires a minimum 900 square feet.

The planning office has also determined that the building would need 12 parking spaces, though none are provided. Frontage and setback waivers are also needed.

Also on the agenda is a request by Herb Ruth, owner of 140 Maple Avenue, to convert a detached two-garage to a single-family home.

Here’s the agenda for the meeting, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.