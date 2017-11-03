RED BANK: WEATHER OUTLOOK
Wispy clouds and vapor trails at sunset Thursday, as seen from Marine Park in Red Bank. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)
Here’st he National Weather Service outlook for the Greater Red Bank Green for the coming weekend and beyond, beginning with a dense fog advisory for Friday morning.
Friday
Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 9 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday
A chance of rain before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday
Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.