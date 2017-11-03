RED BANK: WEATHER OUTLOOK

Wispy clouds and vapor trails at sunset Thursday, as seen from Marine Park in Red Bank. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Here’st he National Weather Service outlook for the Greater Red Bank Green for the coming weekend and beyond, beginning with a dense fog advisory for Friday morning.

Friday

Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.