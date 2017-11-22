RED BANK: HABCORE RAISES $55K

Past HABcore presidents Marilyn Pearlman, Rolf Marganeau and Sue Harbison with Board of Trustees President Kathleen Mullarkey and Executive Director Steve Heisman.

Press release from HABcore

On Friday, October 6, over 150 guests attended the HABcore Home Sweet Home Gala held at the beautiful Navesink Country Club in Middletown. HABcore is proud to announce they raised $55,000 at the gala for the services HABcore provides each day to residents in their expanding programs.

HABcore is a non-profit corporation serving Ocean and Monmouth counties, which provides permanent housing and individualized support, helping homeless veterans, families and individuals with special needs move through crisis to stability, giving them the opportunity to improve their lives.

Navesink Country Club provided the perfect location for an evening which not only recognized HABcore’s long and important history, but which honored OceanFirst and the Visiting Nurse Association Health Group for their contributions to HABcore’s mission.

HABCORE also recognized three dynamic individuals: Darlene Cadigan, VNA, Outreach Mobile Nurse; Rosemary Jackimowicz, VNA, Outreach Mobile Nurse; and Patty Kremer, CPC, Supportive Housing Care Manager for their devotion to HABCORE and our residents, along with their continued service to this community.

This year’s gala featured dinner, drinks, fabulous gift, silent and LIVE auctions, as well as dancing to the fantastic music of Docs of Rock. Co-Chairs Renee and Larry Luttrell led the way to a wonderful event. The Event Chair, Christianna Harvey, orchestrated a seamless affair enjoyed by all our guests.

FoodCircus Beer Wine & Spirits hosted a wonderful “whiskey tasting”, and desserts were sponsored by Nothing Bundt Cakes and the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe.

“This was the best event of the year and I am thrilled to be a part of HABcore’s gala. It was so heartwarming to see the outpouring of generous support the attendees showed for our mission.” said Elaine Foley, HABcore Board Member and Middletown resident. “It was wonderful to see friends, colleagues and new faces in attendance. I already look forward to next year.”

In 2018, HABcore will celebrate their 30th Anniversary and will host several community and fundraising events throughout the year. To find out more about HABcore, visit www.HABcore.org or call Marta Quinn, (732) 544-1975 Ext. 2.