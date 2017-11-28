RED BANK: RALLY FOR IMMIGRANTS SLATED

A “unity and peace” demonstration drew several hundred to Riverside Gardens Park in August. A similar event is slated for Friday night. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

The immigrants’ rights event, dubbed ‘Awaken Community,’ is scheduled to kick off with a march from the train station, on Monmouth Street, and end with a rally at Riverside Gardens Park, on West Front Street, according to a flyer posted on Awaken Community’s Facebook page.

The aim, it says, is to “ask for dignity and respect for the 11 million undocumented people” in the United States.

The flyer, distributed in both English and Spanish, touts the event as non-violent.

“We are tired of being invisible and we want to take action,” it reads. “The time has arrived for us to wake up and stand up. This is the only way we will win and gain protection for everyone.”

The march, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will proceed east on Monmouth to Broad Street; north to West Front Street; and west to the park.