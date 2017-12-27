ON THE GREEN: ICY COLD TAKES HOLD

The freezing temperatures that have gripped the Greater Red Bank Green in recent days aren’t going away for least a week, according to the National Weather Service.

“The # cold is here to stay through the foreseeable future,” the NWS’s Mount Holly station posted on Twitter early Wednesday. While temperature made it above freezing Tuesday, “it will likely be the last time we see above-freezing temperatures across most of the region through at least the next 7 days.”

Here’s the outlook as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, when the temperature was 20 degrees:

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -2. Northwest wind around 16 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Friday A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night A chance of snow, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

New Year’s Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.