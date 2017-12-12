RED BANK: GUSTY CONDITIONS FORECAST

A pair of gulls at Marine Park in Red Bank Monday. They’ll have more wind beneath their wings starting Tuesday evening, according to the Weather Channel. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

The forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green calls for a 40-percent chance of rain Tuesday, mainly between 1 and 4 p.m. Throughout the day and into Wednesday evening, wind speeds, expressed in miles per hour, are expected to rise from the low teens to the mid-20s, with gusts as high as 39.

Expect to see trash barrel lids taking to the air like gulls