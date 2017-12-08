RED BANK: LATE-AUTUMN SNOW IN FORECAST

With the start of winter less than two weeks away, the Greater Red Bank Green is expected to get an early taste this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
An accumulation of two to four inches of snow is possible over a 24-hour period beginning Saturday morning, the agency said early Friday. Slippery road conditions were expected. (Click to enlarge.)
Posted on December 8, 2017 at 5:51 am
