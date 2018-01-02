ON THE GREEN: SAILING INTO THE COLD

Gelid temperatures for the past week gave members of the Red Bank-based North Shrewsbury Ice Boat & Yacht Club, and a mom-assisted young skater, a solid surface on which to play New Year’s Day.

With a National Weather Service forecast of temperatures remaining below freezing through Sunday, that playground atop the Navesink River is expected to strengthen, setting the stage for iceboat racing this weekend, club Commodore Steve Foster tells redbankgreen.

Here’s the extended forecast, which includes up to two inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday.

Today Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Snow likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind becoming north 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Snow likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery, with a north wind 18 to 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday Night A chance of snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers between 8pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Blustery.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Blustery.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 15. Blustery.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.