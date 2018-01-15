ON THE GREEN: LIGHT SNOW IN FORECAST

With plenty of grass to eat and poop on, hundreds of Canada geese appeared unruffled by ‘feels like’ temperatures in the teens as they chilled out at Red Bank Regional High in Little Silver Sunday afternoon.

Down jackets are in order on the Greater Red Bank Green as a new week gets underway with more biting cold and a bit of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. Details below.

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph.

Monday night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east after midnight.

Tuesday A chance of snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain between 1pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night Snow likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday A chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.