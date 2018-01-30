ON THE GREEN: JUST AN INCH OR SO OF SNOW

The chance of more than an inch of snow accumulating on the Greater Red Bank Green Tuesday was less than one in ten, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s the extended forecast. (Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday A chance of snow before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night A chance of snow, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 14 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night Rain likely before 10pm, then rain and snow likely between 10pm and 4am, then snow likely after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday A chance of snow before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.