RED BANK: WARM BREAK ENDS

It was shorts and bare-arms weather on Broad Street in Red Bank for the second day in a row Wednesday, when unseasonably warm temperatures topped out in the high 70s, according to the National Weather Service.
The outlook for the Greater Green Thursday shows a return to seasonal norms, with highs in the mid-40s, likely accompanied by rain. Check out the extended forecast:
Thursday
Rain likely, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Northeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
Rain, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then rain with patchy drizzle after 4pm. High near 44. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Patchy drizzle with a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Showers. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday
Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Posted on February 22, 2018 at 6:10 am
