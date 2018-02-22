RED BANK: WARM BREAK ENDS

It was shorts and bare-arms weather on Broad Street in Red Bank for the second day in a row Wednesday, when unseasonably warm temperatures topped out in the high 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

The outlook for the Greater Green Thursday shows a return to seasonal norms, with highs in the mid-40s, likely accompanied by rain. Check out the extended forecast:

Thursday

Rain likely, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Northeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Rain, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then rain with patchy drizzle after 4pm. High near 44. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night Patchy drizzle with a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Showers. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.