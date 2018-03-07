RED BANK: SNOW AND SLEET IN FORECAST

While regions of New Jersey to the west and north will see heavier impacts, the Greater Red Bank Green is expected to experience rain, snow and sleet as a late-winter storm passes through on Wednesday.

The mucky mix of precipitation is expected to become all snow after 4 p.m., leaving an estimated 3 to 7 inches on the Green, with coastal flooding possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Tuesday, calling on residents to stay off roads.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, area schools had not cancelled classes.