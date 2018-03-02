RED BANK: SOGGY, WINDY DAY IN STORE

Strong winds and coastal flooding are expected along with up to two inches of rain as a storm passes over the Greater Red Bank Green Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind watch is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, with gusts out of the northwest of up to 60 miles per hour likely during the afternoon and evening.

Local officials warn that downed tree limbs and utility lines may result in power outages. Lightweight outdoor objects such as patio furniture and garbage cans should be secured; outages should be reported to JCP&L at 1-888-544-4877.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 40 degrees throughout Friday. Flooding of low-lying areas is also expected, with the greatest impacts during the Saturday morning high tide.

Here’s the extended forecast:



Friday

Rain. High near 42. Windy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night Rain, snow, and sleet before 4am, then a slight chance of rain between 4am and 5am, then a slight chance of rain, snow, and sleet after 5am. Low around 36. Windy, with a north wind 28 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a north wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 22 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.