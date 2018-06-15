RED BANK: MURPHYS TO RUN AGAIN

Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy, seen here passing the Red Bank Public Library while out on a run in May 2017, are expected to pound borough pavement again Saturday, this time with about 1,000 other runners. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)

The Murphys, who live on the Navesink River in Middletown, are scheduled to participate in the first-ever running of the Red Bank Classic, race organizers tell redbankgreen.

The race, to be run entirely within Red Bank’s borders, is sponsored by the Red Bank Business Alliance and the Community YMCA, with proceeds slated for donation to the borough’s Parks & Rec department and the Y.

For a complete FAQ about the race and associated events, take it here.