RED BANK: WET START TO WEEK

The Greater Red Bank Green is in for a lot of grey skies and precipitation in the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

it begins with possibly heavy rains and lightning Monday. Check out the extended forecast below. (Click image to enlarge.)

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. High near 80. Southeast wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.