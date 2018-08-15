RED BANK: COUNCIL AGENDA

The council continues its once-a-month summer meeting schedule Wednesday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

After a month off under its summer schedule, the Red Bank council is slated to meet Wednesday evening.

On the agenda:

• the creation of a new post of volunteer police chaplain

• a resolution on $1.85 million in bonds for an unspecified water utility project

• a number of street-closure requests for block parties and other events

• and a grant application for streetscape improvements on Shrewsbury Avenue.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the first-floor council chamber at 90 Monmouth Street.

The semimonthly meeting schedule resumes in September, and the council will initiate a new, separate workshop meeting, to be held monthly, on August 29.