RED BANK: WAITING FOR SUN
A lone sunflower looked a bit disappointed under gray skies behind the 7-Eleven store at Maple Avenue and West Front Street in Red Bank Tuesday. (Photo by Alan Placer. Click to enlarge)
After some possible morning rain, our sun-hungry friend can expect partly sunny conditions Wednesday, along with high humidity and temperatures in the mid-80s, before ample sunshine returns Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s the forecast through next Tuesday:
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 63.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.