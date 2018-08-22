RED BANK: WAITING FOR SUN

A lone sunflower looked a bit disappointed under gray skies behind the 7-Eleven store at Maple Avenue and West Front Street in Red Bank Tuesday. (Photo by Alan Placer. Click to enlarge)

After some possible morning rain, our sun-hungry friend can expect partly sunny conditions Wednesday, along with high humidity and temperatures in the mid-80s, before ample sunshine returns Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s the forecast through next Tuesday:

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.