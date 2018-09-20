RED BANK: COOL AND CLOUDY OUTLOOK
After several soggy days, mushrooms sprouted on the lawn of a property slated for redevelopment on West Front Street in Red Bank Wednesday.
Thursday’s forecast is for cool and cloudy conditions, with a peak temperature of just 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photos by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 8 to 14 mph.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.