RED BANK: CENTENARY OF ARMISTICE MARKED

At the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, Red Bank area residents gathered Sunday to observe Veterans Day and the centenary of the Armistice that ended World War I in 1918.

Mayor Pasquale Menna and a National Guard officer laid a small memorial at the Veterans Monument at Monmouth Street and Drummond Place to honor the 10 borough “boys” who lost their lives in WWI.

See redbankgreen’s photos from the event below. . (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

American Legion Post 168 member Chris Lockwood, with Commander John Horl. The legion, founded by Theodore Roosevelt Jr., will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2019.

Mayor Pasquale Menna pins a poppy on Councilman Michael Ballard’s lapel before the ceremony.

Red Bank Regional student Lucie Chantepie sings the National Anthem.

Catherine Sizelove, Exalted Rule of Elks Lodge #233, addressing the crowd.

Officers of Bates Lodge represented their Shrewsbury Avenue organization.

Keynote speaker Colonel Angelo Capolupo of the Army National Guard spoke of New Jersey’s role in support of the war effort.

Reverend Zaniel T.M. Young of Shrewsbury Avenue AME Zion Church gave the invocation and benediction.

Red Bank Middle School students read a poem honoring veterans.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Menna and Capolupo laid a small marker in memory of the 10 borough boys who died in WWI. Their names are listed below.

Red Bank Charter School students closed out the event with ‘God Bless America.’

The plaque above right reads:

In Honor and Memory of

The Boys from this Community

Who Answered Their Country’s

Call in the World War

1917 – 1918

To Insure Peace Throughout the World

Killed in Action

John W. Allison

George F. Bublin

James P. Carroll

Harvey Hopkins

Daniel Meehan

Burton Swannell

Paul Schroeder

Died in Service

Vernon Brown

John Gorman

Wilber White

“Lest We Forget”