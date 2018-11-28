RED BANK: WINDY DAY IN FORECAST

The Greater Red Bank Green is in for a windy day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

West-northwest winds will gust at 40 to 50 miles per hour, especially from late morning through mid-afternoon. Though the strong winds will produce wind chills in the 20’s in the morning, the daytime peak is expected to reach the mid-40s.

Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday Cloudy, with a high near 45. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph.

Friday A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday Rain likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.