Wednesday was a day of cold weather that included a breathtaking snow squall and an impressive sunset to the Greater Red Bank Green.

Thursday morning brought bitter cold: at 6:30 a.m., the air was at 3 degrees, and wind made it feel like 16 below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s all courtesy of a polar vortex gripping a large portion of the United States and causing multi-hour flight delays at airports.

The cold was expected to linger through Friday, prompting Governor Phil Murphy to warn New Jerseyans to “stay inside” for safety.

Check out the extended forecast and some cold-weather safety tips below. (Photos by Trish Russoniello, above, and John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -18. West wind around 17 mph.

Thursday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -6. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday

A chance of snow after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -4. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind around 7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Tuesday night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

