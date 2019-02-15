RED BANK: WEEKEND OUTLOOK MOSTLY SUNNY
After a nutty week weatherwise, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for a mild, mostly sunny weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
But first, there’s Friday, which brings gray skies and unusually warm temperatures. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS visual. Click to enlarge.)Friday
A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 13 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Saturday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday, Washington’s Birthday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Monday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday night
A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday night
A chance of snow and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.