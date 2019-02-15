After a nutty week weatherwise, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for a mild, mostly sunny weekend, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

But first, there’s Friday, which brings gray skies and unusually warm temperatures. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS visual. Click to enlarge.)Friday

A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 13 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday, Washington’s Birthday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Monday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday night

A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday night

A chance of snow and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.