The Weather Channel app early Monday showed potentially severe storms expected to roll across the Greater Red Bank Green over a two-hour period ending at 7 a.m .

Shortly after 1 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the region that includes eastern Monmouth County, with the threat also expected to end by 7 a.m. (Tornado preparation info is here.)

In addition, the NWS warned of strong winds, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, between noon and 10 p.m. “With the ground saturated from previous rain, trees and power lines will be more susceptible to the adverse effects of strong winds,” the NWS warned.

Any way you look at it, the forecast suggested a bumpy start to the workweek. Check out the extended forecast below.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 3pm. Some storms could be severe, with gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog between 7am and 9am. High near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 19 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind around 16 mph.

Tuesday night

A slight chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers before 9am, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night

A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of showers before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday night

A chance of rain between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.