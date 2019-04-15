Nighttime travelers along Route 35 in Red Bank and neighboring towns have encountered lane closures, detours and lots of floodlights in recent weeks.

What’s Going On Here? Read on. (Photo by John T. Ward.)

A New Jersey Department of Transportation project calls for a resurfacing of Route 35 from the Navesink River south through Shrewsbury into Eatontown, and another stretch in Ocean Township, DOT spokesman Stephen Schapiro told redbankgreen last week.

Upgraded traffic signals, sidewalks, drainage and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curbs are also included, he said via email.

The project began last year and was suspended for the winter before resuming last month, Shapiro said.

To expedite completion before the summer season, crews are working from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday nights on curbs, sidewalks and ADA ramps, Schapiro said. Work started on the northbound side of Route 35 at Sycamore Avenue in Shrewsbury and is progressing north to Monmouth Street in Red Bank.

When that’s completed, in about a month, work will then move to the southbound side, Schapiro said. The work requires a lane closure of a few blocks each night with traffic detoured on local streets as the project advances.

The final touch will come with a repaving from the Navesink River to Sycamore Avenue in Shrewsbury. The nightly paving is also expected to last about a month, with project completion expected in June, Schapiro said.