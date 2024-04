Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s my job.” He then walked away with no further comment, seemingly preoccupied with the task posed by the scores of coneless cars before him.

Which led one to wonder: Is that a job? Putting cones on cars? What special training is required? Should we have pursued another career? Mysteries that will never be solved on a stroll down Monmouth Street.