BELOVED POISONED DOG PHOTO SURFACES

Bum hits the river. (Photo courtesy of Mary White. Click to enlarge.)

Last month redbankgreen published a Throwback feature that told the story of a rash of dogs being found poisoned to death in Red Bank in March 1923. Among them was “Bum” a beloved St. Bernard known around town for saving a boy’s life and attending meetings of the borough council.

We were certain no one would eve seen old Bum again.

But after we published the story, Nancy H White posted to Facebook a family photo of her grandfather and Bum in a canoe on the Navesink River in happier times. Bum, it seems is a family legend.

“I’d venture that more members of my family know about Bum than contemporaneous human relatives,” White wrote. Below is another photo of Bum that White had posted to Facebook a few years ago. Photographic proof that Bum was a very good boy of historic proportions.

