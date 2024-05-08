Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
GOING UP?
May 8th @ 3pm
The Red Bank Public Library will be closed Friday for the start of elevator construction.
The facility will reopen Saturday at 10 a.m, the library said in an announcement Wednesday. It also advised patrons to “keep an eye on our calendar this month for additional cancellations or closures.”
