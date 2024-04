Beekeeper Tanya Ptak of Ptak’s Apiary inspects a swarm of honeybees that chose a flower pot in the courtyard of Red Bank Primary School to spend the night Monday. Bee swarms are common and occur when a colony has outgrown its hive and is in search of a new home. An attempt to get the bees to move into a box placed nearby earlier in the day did not pan out, so Ptak carted away the flower pot to the apiary, the hundreds of bees peacefully going along for the ride on the back of her truck.