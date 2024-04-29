Skip to content

RED BANK: COWORK FIRM SETTING UP DOWNTOWN

April 29th @ 5pm

Denholtz Properties recently completed a makeover of 140-148 Broad Street, at the intersection of Reckless Place. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

An international provider of coworking space to entrepreneurs will occupy the entire second floor of a newly rehabbed downtown Red Bank building, redbankgreen has learned.

A floor plan of the space leased to Regus. (Click to enlarge.)

Regus, a unit of Britain’s International Workplace Group, will will occupy about 8,400 square feet at 140-148 Broad Street, at the corner of Reckless Place.

Owned by borough-based Denholtz Properties, the building was the subject of a recent gut-job makeover. Last June, Denholtz said it had leased 20,000 square feet of the 37,350-square-foot building to UBS Financial Services, which has now taken occupancy on the first floor.

The combined tenancy is expected to provide a shot in the arm for the southernmost portion of the downtown district, which has seen recent additions of  Paris Baguette, Fourchette cheeses and Salad House to the same block.

An application approved the borough planning office in late March indicates a capacity for 72 Regus clients and visitors at a time. A company spokesman was unable to immediately confirm that figure Monday.

Regus makes space available to clients – freelancers, small business reps, sole proprietors – in time increments as small as hours, offering amenities that include access to meeting rooms and kitchens.

The downtown space will be Regus’ second in the area: it already has a coworking facility at the Lincroft Office Center at 125 Half Mile Road in Lincroft.

Parking for the Red Bank building is provided at 133 Broad Street. The half-acre, 87-space parking lot abuts 137-139 Broad Street, a one-story office building that the Denholtz firm bought in 2016.

Denholtz, based on Chestnut Street at its multiuse Rail project, is also the leading contender to redevelop the train station area, and is nearing completion on Southbank, a 10-unit luxury condo building overlooking the Navesink River from Boat Club Court.

