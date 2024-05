Anybody lose a Slim Jim? A “Sweet Mild O’ Mine” flavor Slim Jim was seen left unattended on this mailbox on Mechanic Street as the letter carrier approached. Perhaps it was left for him as a reward from an appreciative US Postal Service patron? Or perhaps someone briefly put it down and got distracted and is now wondering where their delicious jerky treat has gone? If you misplaced it, or if you’re just hungry for a free snack, we left it there for you, as tempted as we were.