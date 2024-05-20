BROADWALK POOCH PARTY BRINGS OUT BIG AND SMALL

The biggest dog meets the smallest dog at Broadwalk’s Yappy Hour event. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Big dogs, small dogs, dogs on treadmills, dogs in cages looking for homes. Broadwalk, the now-annual pedestrian plaza kicked off its first weekend with Yappy Hour, a celebration of canines and the humans who love them Saturday. If you’re struggling with the Monday morning blues today, you could do worse than daydreaming of the weekend and scrolling through the smile-inducing photos captured by redbankgreen.

(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

One bit of happy news from the Yappy Hour: Louie’s Legacy, an animal rescue organization featured at the event reports that the shepherd mix Sacramento seen in the cage above (and featured in an earlier redbankgreen post, had four adoption applications submitted at the event.

